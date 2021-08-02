A passenger flight travelling to Edinburgh has turned back to France after declaring a mid-air emergency.

The ASL Arilines France aircraft, travelling on the Charles De Gaulle to Edinburgh route, declared an emergency just after 3pm on Monday after flying across the English Channel.

The aircraft in question is a Boeing 747-4YO with callsign FPO23F.

It is not yet known what has sparked the emergency, however we know that a Squawk 7700 has been declared.

An emergency squawk is used to identify an aircraft which has a possible issue and enables it to have priority over other air traffic.

At time of writing, the plane appears to have performed a u-turn and has been routed back to Charles de Gaulle in Paris

This is a breaking story and more will follow.