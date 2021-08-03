Parliament will be recalled from its summer recess today to allow Nicola Sturgeon to update MSPs on the Government's plans for easing lockdown.

The first minister is expected to confirm whether the scheduled lifting of remaining restrictions will take place as planned on August 9.

Currently, limitations remain on the number of people who can meet up socially and hospitality opening times.

Night clubs also remain closed, despite having reopened in England on July 19.

While so-called 'freedom day' in England saw the country abandon all restrictions, the move will not be mirrored in Scotland, with the Scottish Government having already confirmed some base measures, including face coverings, will stay in place.

As Nicola Sturgeon prepares for her latest announcement, here's everything you need to know about when and how to watch.

What time is Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update today?





Nicola Sturgeon will provide an update on the Covid situation and plans for easing restriction to a virtual parliament today at around 2:00pm.

She will first read a statement before taking questions from MSPs.

Parliament is being recalled from its summer recess to allow MSPs to scrutinize the Government's plans.

How can I watch Nicola Sturgeon's announcement today?

The first minister's Covid announcement will be broadcast live on BBC One Scotland.

There will also be a livestream available on the Scottish Government's social media pages.

In addition, the SNP will live tweet the first minister's statement.

What will Nicola Sturgeon say?





Aside from the usual update of Covid statistics, including daily cases, deaths and vaccines, the statement will primarily focus on the Government's plans for easing restrictions in Scotland.

She is expected to confirm whether or not the planned lifting of remaining restrictions can take place on August 9.

With schools set to return in a couple of weeks, it is also likely that the first minister will offer details on the back to school plan.

To back up the Government's decisions, facts and figures evidencing why they are making such moves are likely to be shared.