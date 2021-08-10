A nice, spicy summer breakfast which can be prepared in advance and kept in the fridge for up to a week.
Ingredients (serves 4)
Peach muddle:
350g peaches, peeled and cut into small segments
2tbsp honey
1tsp of lemon juice
1 tbsp water
½ tbsp of all spice
Oats:
150g rolled oats
400g unsweetened almond milk
3 tbsp flax seeds
4 glass jars
Method:
Place peaches, honey, water, lemon juice and all spice in a pan and stir continuously on a medium heat for 10 minutes or until the peaches are soft and disintegrate into the mixture. Transfer to a bowl, set aside to cook them refrigerate.
Place the oats, almond milk and flax seeds in a bowl, cover and chill in the fridge for around 8 hours or overnight.
To assemble the dish, divide half the oat mixture between four jars, top with the cooled peach muddle and fsadd the remaining oats and then finish with a layer of the peach mix. Serve chilled.
Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.
Twitter @Chefgtownsend
Instagram- @chef.g.townsend
