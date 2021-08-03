There is another superb day of athletics action in store, with Laura Muir attempting to reach the final of the 1500m.

The semi-finals begin at 11am (UK time). Also in action is the Netherlands' Sifan Hassan, who is going for a remarkable treble. She has already won 5000m gold and following her 1500m campaign, will make her assault on the 10,000m at the weekend.

The final of the men’s 800m is at 1:05pm while the men’s 200m final is at 1:55pm.

The sprint relays begin in the early hours of tomorrow morning with the heats of the women’s 4x100m, with GB’s team including Scot, Beth Dobbin, from 2am and the men’s from 3:30am.

There are more GB medal hopefuls in action in the velodrome.

Following GB’s silver in the team sprint yesterday, Jack Carlin will go in the opening rounds of the individual sprint from 7:30am today, as will Jason Kenny, who is aiming to become GB’s most successful Olympian at these Games. In the early hours of tomorrow morning, the round of the last 16 and the quarter-finals will begin at 7:48am.

It has been a long wait for the modern pentathlon athletes but, finally, they have their chance to compete with the ranking round for the fencing beginning at 5am tomorrow morning. Scotland’s Jo Muir is in action and has a good shot at a medal later in the week.

Sport climbing makes its debut at these Games and GB’s Shauna Coxey will go in the qualifying of the combined event from 9am.

The women's golf begins, with the first round starting at 11:30pm.

The medal matches in the men’s hockey are from 2:30am tomorrow, although there will be no GB after their elimination in the last eight.