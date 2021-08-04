THE organiser of TRNSMT has confirmed he has the go-ahead to hold the festival later this year.

It means 50,000 people will descend on Glasgow Green in September with no masks or social distancing.

Geoff Ellis confirmed the news on BBC Good Morning Scotland saying: "It's wonderful news for TRNSMT and the fans planning to attend.

"It’s amazing, it's going to be so emotional. People have been raring to go."

He added that he will be speaking with the Scottish Government later today to discuss entry requirements.

Asked what these would be, Mr Ellis said it was likely attendees would be required to take a lateral flow test before entering.

It comes after the First Minister confirmed yesterday that Scotland would abandon most but not all Covid restrictions from Monday, August 9.

Nicola Sturgeon said that from August 9, Scotland would move “beyond Level 0”, with the removal of most restrictions being made possible thanks to the “steady decline in cases” and the “success of vaccination”.

Most of the remaining legally imposed restrictions, including those on physical distancing and limits to the size of social gatherings, will be lifted, meaning large events can go ahead and nightclubs finally reopen, some for the first time in more than a year.

But the Government has not yet provided clarity on the rules nightclubs could face upon reopening and industry figures have accused the First Minister of sending "mixed messages".

Mike Grieve, owner of the Sub Club and the chairman of the Night-Time Industries Association, told GMS: "There's a lot less clarity for smaller venues. Social distancing has been lifted but masks are still mandatory.

"The First Minister said social distancing was not legally required but advised. To me, that is a mixed message for those putting events on."