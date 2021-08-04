THE organiser of TRNSMT has confirmed he has the go-ahead to hold the festival later this year.
It means 50,000 people will descend on Glasgow Green in September with no masks or social distancing.
But when is it going to be held? And how can you get tickets?
We have you covered.
When?
The festival is to go ahead from Friday, September 10 until Sunday, September 12 this year.
Where?
The festival is held in Glasgow Green, taking up the entire park for the weekend.
Who's on?
Amon some of the big names coming to Glasgow later this year are the Courteeners, Ian Brown, AJ Tracey, Sam Fender, Blossoms, Liam Gallagher, Primal Scream, Keane, Twin Atlantic, the Chemical Brothers, Snow Patrol, Dermot Kennedy, Amy MacDonald. To find out who is playing on what day, follow this link.
How can I get tickets?
Tickets can be bought via the TRNSMT website. Standard tickets for a day cost £62.50 (plus a booking fee). VIP passes rise to £115 (plus booking fee) for a single day.
Two-day tickets and whole weekend passes can also be purchased. For more information click here.
