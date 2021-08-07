What's the story?
Celebrity MasterChef.
Who is in the line-up?
Hi-de-Hi! star Su Pollard, Happy Mondays' percussionist/dancer Bez, former EastEnders actor Rita Simons, Duncan James from the early-noughties boy band Blue and comedian Munya Chawawa step into the pressure cooker arena as the first heat gets under way.
What's the format?
Hosted by John Torode and Gregg Wallace, this year's show has a new round, Under The Cloche, which sees the contestants each prepare a meal showcasing a different mystery ingredient.
Next, they must successfully rustle up a popular street food from Denmark – frikadeller with red cabbage and apples – then produce a showstopping dinner party dish to impress the judges.
Challenges in upcoming episodes will include making a classic pasta carbonara and cooking a flawless two-course meal to wow the judges and a trio of past Celebrity MasterChef winners.
Who else is competing?
As the latest series progresses actor Michelle Collins, model and photographer Penny Lancaster, presenter Melanie Sykes and reality TV star Katie Price will show off their culinary prowess.
The 20-strong celebrity line-up also features Paralympian Kadeena Cox, The Great British Sewing Bee judge and fashion designer Patrick Grant, as well as news presenter-turned-author Gavin Esler.
When can I watch?
Celebrity MasterChef begins on BBC One, Monday, at 9pm.
