'HUMAN remains' appear to have been found at the site of a fire in Glasgow.

Police were called to a report of a fire in Househill Park near Harstone Road in the city's Pollok on Wednesday morning.

Now officers say that they appear to have found human remains.

They have provided no further details but only said that the death is being treated as unexplained.

The news emerged as officers erected a blue and white forensic tent in the park area. Tents are usually used by police when bodies have been found.

A Police Scotland statement said: "Officers in Glasgow were called around 7.35am on Wednesday, 4 August, to a report of a fire in Househill Park near Hartstone Road in Glasgow.

"What appears to be human remains were found at the site of the fire.

"This death is being treated as unexplained and extensive enquiries are ongoing.

"Officers, supported by specialist forensic teams, are still at the scene which is cordoned off and is likely to remain so for some time.

"Additional officers are on patrol in the area and anyone with concerns can speak to them. If you have information that would help with our enquiries please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0562 of Wednesday, 4 August, 2021."