It’s been 10 years since London was hit with days of arson attacks, looting and rioting.

The 2011 England riots, or London riots, took over the capital following a protest over the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Mark Duggan.

Mr Duggan was shot by police in Tottenham on Thursday, August 4, 2011 after undercover officers forced the minicab he was travelling in to pull over.

Specialist firearms officers and officers from Operation Trident, the Metropolitan Police unit which deals with gun crime in African and Caribbean communities, were attempting to carry out an arrest after Mr Duggan had reportedly collected a gun beforehand.

Mr Duggan was shot twice and died from his wounds.

Housing minister Grant Shapps announced £10million in recovery following the riots

Police said the gun was found seven metres away from where Duggan had been shot – but no officers reported that they had seen him throw it.

An inquest jury in 2014 found the shooting to be lawful – but concluded Duggan did not have a weapon in his hands when confronted and had thrown it from the cab.

In 2015, the Independent Police Complaints Commission found no case for any officer involved.

In 2019, Mr Duggan’s family agreed a settlement with the Metropolitan Police over his death.

The High Court heard mediation had taken place between the two parties and terms had been agreed.

In a statement, Mr Duggan’s family said the two parties had “reached an agreed position without acceptance of liability on the part of the Metropolitan Police Service or its officers.”

What happened in the days following Mr Duggan’s death?

Here is a summary of some of the main events that happened during the rioting.

Saturday, August 6:

Around 300 people gather outside Tottenham police station wanting justice for Mr Duggan and his family.

Later that evening, violence begins as bottles are thrown at patrol cars close to the police station. One vehicle set alight.

Police on horsebacks deployed to disperse crowds but are attacked by bottles, fireworks and missiles.

A double decker bus is burnt out and petrol bombs are thrown at police and buildings.

Sunday, August 7:

By 4.30am, The London Fire Brigade had dealt with 49 “primary” fires in the Tottenham area and received more than 250 emergency calls from the public.

Police say 26 police officers were injured in the riots and two in hospital.

55 arrests made in total.

Police announce the launch of Operation Withern to investigate the riots.

Shop windows being smashed on Enfield high street and around 100 youths gather outside Enfield Police station.

Around 50 people damaged priority in the Oxford Circus area according to police.

Monday, August 8:

Disturbance continues, and includes three officers being injured after being hit by a vehicle in Waltham Forest.

Six fire engines and 30 firefighters attend blazes at Foot Locker store in Brixton Road after it is set alight.

A further 100 arrests made and 16 people charged in relation to disturbances on Sunday.

Mayor of London Boris Johnson says he is interrupting his family holiday to return to London to deal with the situation.

Bus set on fire in Peckham.

At least one vehicle set alight in Lewisham.

Several fires burning in Croydon.

Rioting in Ealing – windows of a Tesco supermarket put out, car on fire.

Tuesday, August 9:

West Midlands Police confirm that a police station in Birmingham is on fire.

Merseyside Police confirm they are dealing with a number of incidents in south Liverpool – including cars being set alight.

Metropolitan Police dealing with a number of incidents including 250-300 people gathered in Hackney and looting to businesses, looting in Stratford, disorder from youths in Lewisham, 100 people looted a Tesco supermarket in Bethnal green, fires burning at a number of premises in Croydon London Fire Brigade attending four different blazes across the capital – 120 firefighters deployed in total.

London Fire Brigade’s 999 control centre answered 2,169 calls between 6pm on Monday and 7.19am on Tuesday. It said this was around 15 times the normal rate of calls on an average day.

England’s friendly against Holland at Wembley called off because of rioting.

Prime Minister David Cameron announces massive increase in police numbers and the recall of Parliament after cutting holiday short.

Scotland Yard says 525 people have been arrested in relation to the riots and 99 people have been charged so far.

Manchester and Nottingham also affected by rioting.

Wednesday, August 10:

Scotland Yard say people arrested in connection with violence, disorder and looting rises to 805, with 251 charged.

Greater Manchester Police say they have made 47 arrests, Merseyside Police 25 arrests and West Midlands police 87 arrests.

Magistrates courts in London, Solihull and Manchester stay open through the night to deal with cases.

By August 12, arrests were up to 1,009 and 464 charged according to Metropolitan Police.

Thursday, August 11:

Cities affected by rioting including London remained mainly calm overnight.

Housing minister Grant Shapps says 100 families have been made homeless following the disturbances.

Premier League match between Tottenham and Everton at White Hart Lane scheduled for upcoming weekend postponed amid fears of further unrest.

Prime Minister David Cameron announces a £10million recovery scheme to make areas safe and clean again.

Police given powers to force people to remove masks and scarves covering their faces where there are reasonable grounds to believe they are planning criminal activity.

Friday, August 12:

Metropolitan Police say 1,103 people arrested and 654 charged.

Greater Manchester Police said they had so far made 147 arrests and more than 70 people had already gone through the courts.

Merseyside Police said they had made 77 arrests and charged 45 people.

West Midlands Police said 445 people had been arrested and Nottinghamshire Police said they had arrested 109 people and charged 69.

A peaceful night but large numbers of officers still lining the streets.

Five people died in total in the riots.