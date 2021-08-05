Team GB's Laura Muir is going for gold in the Olympic 1500m final on Friday, after qualifying second in her semi-final.

The Scot is competing in her second games in Tokyo, having finished 7th in Rio five years ago.

She is no stranger to international success however, and has won numerous titles at the European indoor championships.

As if this wasn't enough on her plate, Muir trained and competed throughout university where she studied to be a vet.

Now 28, she is fully qualified, but does she still practice as well as training full time as an athlete?

Is Laura Muir a practicing vet?





Laura Muir qualified as a vet from Glasgow University in 2018, having balanced training and studying with the hours of work experience required for the degree.

Since graduating, Muir has focussed full time on athletics, with competitions taking her around the world.

However in 2019, Muir said she wanted to keep her hand by doing some voluntary or charity vetinary work.

Describing it as a "good distraction" from the high pressured world of sport, Muir said: "It’s nice to have that other thing going on in your life rather than just athletics.

"Sport is so unpredictable as well. You hope injuries never crop up and you get to call time when you do, but some things do happen, and if your career’s cut short, it’s good to have something to fall back on, and to continue in something you love to do."

Will Laura Muir medal in Tokyo?





Muir certainly has a good chance at the podium in Tokyo, and has so far made qualification look easy.

The final, which is set to take place 13:50 UK time on Friday August 6, will also feature Dutch world champion Sifan Hassan who is going for the historic treble in the 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m.

Starting in lane 9, Muir has the third fastest personal best, which she will look to break in Tokyo.

The 1500m is a very tactical race that can be won and lost on strategy, as Muir knows only too well.

She is keeping her plans for the final under wraps, saying: "I'm keeping my cards close to my chest for that one."

"I'll talk to you about it after the final!"