Glasgow's Dennistoun area has seen the biggest improvement in deprivation rankings over the past 20 years, analysis shows.

Although the city continues to have a higher proportion of residents in the most deprived decile than other in the UK, the proportion has reduced over time.

In 2004, nearly half of Glasgow’s population resided in the most deprived Scottish decile compared to 28% in 2020.

Four areas of the city recorded worse average deprivation rankings, marginally, in 2020; Anniesland, Jordanhill and Whiteinch, Crookston and South Cardonald, Robroyston and Millerston and Priesthill and Househillwood.

The study authors said a number of different factors at play and said changes in the way deprivation deciles are calculated could have contributed.

There has also been a gradual increase in the proportion of people living in the five least deprived deciles, although the proportion of the population living in these areas remains much lower than in Aberdeen or Edinburgh.

Analysis by Glasgow Centre for Population Health found that the majority of neighbourhoods had improved their deprivation ranking and the biggest change has been seen in Dennistoun, which has been named eighth coolest neighbourhood in the world by Time Out magazine in recent years.

Yorkhill and Anderston had the second-highest improvement in deprivation and the highest increase in population. The change is said to be likely linked to larger student populations. Yorkhill and Anderston had 1,826 new houses built between 2001 and 2018, the fourth highest amount of any neighbourhood in Glasgow, with only 425 demolitions.

Sighthill Roystonhill and Germiston had the third highest improvement in ranking, but, unlike most high improving neighbourhoods, it saw a drop in population.There were 6,611 houses in the neighbourhood in 2001, and only 2,996 by 2018.

Sighthill is to benefit from a multi-million pound regeneration project which will introduce new housing as well as new educational facilities, park space and an active travel bridge, recently installed over the M8.

More affluent populations moving into new or converted housing is said to be responsible in part for the improvement in deprivation rankings. Areas where deprivation is lessening over time are likely to attract new residents.

Over 35% of children (under 15) live in the most deprived decile, compared with around 30% of those over 45 years old.

This proportion drops to around 27% for those aged 25-44 and to under 25% for 15–24-year-olds.

The youngest working age category (15-24 years) is notably differently distributed among the deprivation deciles – with greater proportions living in the least deprived areas than in any other age group.

Splitting older age groups into 65-79 and 80+ shows that there is a higher proportion of those over 80 living in the second and third most deprived deciles, and a very slightly lower proportion living in the two least deprived deciles, than there is of 65–79-year-olds.