Bomb disposal experts were called to Gypsy Brae in Edinburgh yesterday following the discovery of a device around 4.10pm yesterday.
It is understood a controlled explosion took place in Stockbridge after the bomb squad was called to the location.
A large area of the beach was cordoned off as investigations took place.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Edinburgh were contacted after a possible unexploded ordnance device was discovered near Haugh Street at 4.10pm on Thursday, 5 August.
"A cordon has been put in place and EOD have been contacted.”
