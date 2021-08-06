Bomb disposal experts were called to Gypsy Brae in Edinburgh yesterday following the discovery of a device around 4.10pm yesterday.

It is understood a controlled explosion took place in Stockbridge after the bomb squad was called to the location. 

A large area of the beach was cordoned off as investigations took place. 

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Edinburgh were contacted after a possible unexploded ordnance device was discovered near Haugh Street at 4.10pm on Thursday, 5 August.  

"A cordon has been put in place and EOD have been contacted.”