Piers Morgan has hinted at a new career role in a message to his “haters”.

The 56-year-old TV presenter has been out of work since his exit from ITV’s Good Morning Britain in March.

The former newspaper editor quit the show after dismissive comments about Meghan Markle's claim that she has suffered with her mental health as part of the royal family following an interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey alongside her husband Prince Harry.

At the time an Ofcom spokesperson said: “We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules.”

In his final appearance on the ITV breakfast show, Piers walked off the Good Morning Britain set after facing criticism for his comments regarding Meghan Markle.

Co-star Alex Beresford took exception with a number of Piers’ comments and brought it up live on air.

In response, Piers stormed off set saying: “I’m done with this”.

"No, no, no, that is pathetic," replied Alex. "Absolutely diabolical behaviour."

Piers added: "No. Sorry."

The row took place at 6.38am and Piers eventually returned to the set by 6.55am where he continued his debate with weather presenter Alex Beresford, saying he was concerned about what the interview with Oprah would mean to the Queen.

But later that day ITV confirmed his departure.

Piers has continued to express his opinion via his Twitter account and fans of the controversial presenter have been desperate to see him back on their TV screens.

Posting on social media, Piers shared a picture of the popular meme of Leonardo DiCaprio raising a glass in The Great Gatsby with the words: "Cheers to all my haters! Be patient. So much more is coming."

The Tweet caused a stir with fans desperate to see him return.

One fan replied: "Big love Piers. Don’t always agree with you, but you speak your truth and I miss you on GMB. Don’t watch now. A mate’s wife is a nurse and she said she remembered two distinctly lovely ‘celebs’. You and Ricky Gervais."

“Keep up the tweets Piers and keep telling truth, people seem to have a real problem with the truth currently! Who the hell praises professional atheletes for losing and quitting? I am sure all the GB Gold winners would agree! Its about Winners not losers! World has gone mad,” added another.

A third added: “Well you don't have to say cheer's to me piers because I'm not one of your haters , just waiting for you to come back on any breakfast show because we are all missing the entertainment you give us all and your worth every penny.”