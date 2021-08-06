There have been 1,250 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been seven new deaths in the same period.
Of the 25,056 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 5.5% were positive.
54 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 367 in hospital.
4,020,712 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,286,153 have received their second dose
Yesterday, 1,381 new cases were reported with 11 new deaths.
Today a review of the Scottish Government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic has concluded that “constant changing guidance” caused significant stress and confusion from frontline workers.
The “problematic” messaging on coronavirus rules during the first six months of the outbreak was highlighted in a report based on feedback from government officials, NHS Scotland staff and health board representatives.
The report, produced with the aim of learning lessons from the earlier stages of the pandemic, praised some of the government’s communication but found rapid rule changes left the “depleted workforce” with little time to react.
