What's the story?
David Wilson's Crime Files.
Tell me more.
Criminologist Professor David Wilson returns to our screens with a 10-part second series of his BBC Scotland crime talk show.
Some details please?
The opening episode sees Wilson seek to understand what could motivate a spree or mass killing.
Forensic clinical psychologist David Cooke shares his specialist knowledge on the 1996 Dunblane Massacre in which 16 children and their teacher died. He discusses the personality traits of a mass killer and which of these gunman Thomas Hamilton displayed prior to the shooting.
Dr Mick North, whose five-year-old daughter Sophie was killed that day, shares his thoughts on Hamilton and talks about his own work campaigning for gun control in the UK and now America.
Anything else?
Wilson travels to The State Hospital at Carstairs where, in 1976, psychiatric patients Robert Mone and Thomas McCulloch hatched a brutal escape plan that left three people dead and at least three others injured.
A night-long, cross-border manhunt followed. Former senior police officer Graeme Pearson was tasked with escorting Mone back to Scotland. He reveals what it was like being called to the scene and giving chase to the fleeing pair.
When can I watch?
David Wilson's Crime Files is on BBC Scotland, Sundays, at 10.30pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.