Aberdeen have been given the green light to host a capacity crowd for their European clash against Breidablik.

The Dons confirmed Pittodrie has been restored to “full operational capacity” for next Thursday’s Europa Conference League encounter, following a successful application to Aberdeen City Council.

Scotland moves beyond Level 0 coronavirus restrictions on Monday, but outdoor events organisers still need to seek permission from local authorities to host crowds of more than 5,000 people.

The local nature of the implementation of rules is leading to a staggered release of news and different outcomes.

Rangers and Celtic were told earlier this week that they could welcome full houses after Monday, but St Johnstone are still awaiting the green light from Perth and Kinross Council to host a capacity crowd at McDiarmid Park when they host Galatasaray in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Livingston have failed with an application to West Lothian Council to admit more than the current standard 2,000 limit of fans for Sunday’s visit of Aberdeen.

The Dons will have 900 fans at the Tony Macaroni Arena but Livi were hoping to welcome more, only to be hit with a frustrating lack of communication from council officials until being given bad news on Friday afternoon.

Manager David Martindale said: “It’s disappointing we are not going to get any extra fans in, especially as 10 hours later you are allowed 5,000 in the stadium.

“Money is really tight at the football club and every bum on a seat really helps.

“There are Aberdeen fans who are not going to be allowed into the stadium because the local council has maybe not been as proactive as we hoped it would have been.”