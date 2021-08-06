DAY 14 (SAT 7TH - SUN 8TH UK TIME)

It’s the final day of athletics in the Olympic Stadium and there is considerable Scottish interest.

First up is the women’s 10,000m final at 11:45am (UK time), in which Eilish McColgan is GB’s leading runner. The Dundonian will be looking to make up for the disappointment of missing out on the 5000m final after her elimination in the heats.

Next up is the men’s 1500m final at 12:40pm, which will see Jake Wightman and Josh Kerr in the mix for silverware. GB also has a third finalist in the shape of Jake Heyward.

The 4x400m relays bring the action on the track to a close, with the women’s race beginning at 1:30pm. There could be two Scots, Zoey Clark and Nicole Yeargin, in the quartet as GB target a medal.

The final athletics event of the Games is the men’s marathon, which begins at 11:30pm and is taking place in Sapporo in an attempt to avoid the hot and humid conditions of Tokyo.

GB’s best medal hope is Scot, Callum Hawkins, who is hoping to improve on his fourth place finish at the World Championships in 2019.

In the velodrome, Jack Carlin, who has already picked up silver and bronze at these Games, begins his campaign in the keirin in the early hours of this morning. The first round begins at 7:48am. GB teammate, Jason Kenny, is also in action.

Tomorrow, there is further opportunity for GB to pick up silverware, with Milngavie’s Katie Archibald, as well as Laura Trott, both of whom have won silver and gold already in Tokyo, in the omnium, which begins at 2am.

Following that, at 2:24am, the quarter-finals of the men’s kierin begin, with Carlin and Kenny potentially in action assuming they navigated the early rounds safely.

The final of the men’s kierin is at 4am before the final race of the women’s omnium at 4:25am.

Elsewhere, the men’s football final, between Brazil and Spain, kicks-off at 12:30pm today, the women’s basketball final is at 3:30am while the final boxing finals take place early tomorrow morning, with GB middleweight, Lauren Price in the ring at 6:45am.

Finally, the Closing Ceremony will bring Tokyo 2020 to a close at midday tomorrow, where we will see the baton passed to Paris, where the Games will be held in 2024