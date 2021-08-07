Tom Daley has won the bronze medal in the men’s 10 metre platform at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Team GB diver added to his medal collection at the Games this year with a bronze medal.
Daley topped the podium alongside Matty Lee in the synchronised event last week as he ended a 13-year wait for an Olympic gold medal.
He led at the halfway stage after three successive 90-plus points scores but dipped below that standard of excellence with an 80.5 from his armstand back three somersaults with pike, which saw him slip off the pace.
While Daley rallied in his last two dives, an overall score of 548.25 was only good enough for a third-place finish as Cao Yuan (582.35) took the gold medal, with Chinese compatriot Yang Jian (580.4) collecting silver.
This result hands Daley his third Olympic bronze and second in this specific discipline – in which he won his first gong at the Games at London 2012.
