The world governing body of modern pentathlon acknowledged the concerns raised on social media about the show jumping phase during the women’s event.

A number of athletes struggled to control their horses, including German leader Annika Schleu, who was in tears before and during her unsuccessful round as she tried to persuade Saint Boy to cooperate.

A German modern pentathlon coach has since been thrown out of the Tokyo Olympics for punching a horse during competition.

We see a lot of triumph at the #Olympics but there's so much tragedy.



Annika Schleu will likely see her #ModernPentathlon gold medal slip after her horse refused several times before abandoning in "an absolute real-life nightmare".#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/V9bLv482yv — Gus Bruno (@gusbruno7) August 6, 2021

Kim Raisner was trying to assist German athlete Annika Schleu as she battled to control Saint Boy ahead of her showjumping round in the women’s event on Friday.

Athletes are given only 20 minutes to bond with an unfamiliar horse before their round and Schleu, who had been leading the field, was in tears as she came into the ring.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT



Coach Kim Raisner (GER) disqualified from Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Modern Pentathlon



In full 👉 https://t.co/CrYciIBXJw pic.twitter.com/a2S3GYKQzY — UIPM - World Pentathlon (@WorldPentathlon) August 7, 2021

Saint Boy, who had already proven a tricky ride for his first athlete, bucked and refused to trot around the course, with a number of people on social media raising concerns about the way Schleu and Raisner were treating the horse.

The world governing body for modern pentathlon, the UIPM, acknowledged those concerns ahead of the men’s event on Saturday and then issued a statement revealing Raisner’s punishment.

The statement read: “The UIPM Executive Board (EB) has given a black card to the Germany team coach Kim Raisner, disqualifying her from the remainder of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“The EB reviewed video footage that showed Ms Raisner appearing to strike the horse Saint Boy, ridden by Annika Schleu, with her fist during the riding discipline of the women’s modern pentathlon competition.

Still sad & angered by what i saw this morning on the #Olympics This horse was clearly distressed & didn’t want to play. It should’ve been stopped long before it ended. Cruel & heartbreaking. It’s the horse we should feel for, being whipped, not Annika Schleu not winning a medal. https://t.co/UULuJ4wLw1 — Joan Yelram (@JoanYelram) August 6, 2021

“Her actions were deemed to be in violation of the UIPM competition rules, which are applied to all recognised modern pentathlon competitions including the Olympic Games.

“The EB decision was made today at the Tokyo Stadium before the resumption of the men’s modern pentathlon competition.”

Raisner is a former modern pentathlete who competed at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

Concerns over the welfare of the horses were voiced, and the UIPM said in a statement: “UIPM acknowledges the messages received in recent hours from people concerned about horse and athlete welfare in Modern Pentathlon.

“Today we are focused on delivering the best possible Olympic competition for our male athletes and will follow up with a statement in due course.”