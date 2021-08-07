After 17 glorious days of competition, the 2020 Olympics will come to an end.

Tokyo hosted the Games in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, with no fans allowed at many events, and an opening ceremony to an empty stadium.

With The Games coming to a close, here's everything you need to know about the closing ceremony.

When do the Olympics finish?

The Olympics will finish on Sunday, August 8.

When is the closing ceremony?

The closing ceremony will also take place on Sunday, August 8, with the closing ceremony ending 17 days of competition.

The theme for the Games closing ceremony is s “Worlds We Share” and ​“expresses the idea that each of us inhabits their own world”.

What time is the Olympics closing ceremony?

The closing ceremony for the 2020 Olympics will take place at 12pm UK time, and is expected to last 3 hours.

Olympics closing ceremony UK TV channel

BBC will broadcast coverage of the ceremony live on BBC One, BBC Red Button and online.

Why are some athletes not present at the Olympics Closing Ceremony?

All athletes have been asked to leave the city within 48 hours of completing their events. As a result many Team GB athletes are already back in the UK.

The normal rules in place for the closing ceremony will be followed including the victory parade, the parade of the participating nations’ flags, the handing out of final medals, the extinguishing of the Olympic flame, and the lowering of the Olympic flag and its handover to the representative of the next host city.

The next Games will take place in Paris.