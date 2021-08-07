Passengers aboard the last sea-going paddle steamer in the world were ushered into Greenock by a pod of dolphins.
The pod of at least 5 dolphins followed the ship as it made its way into the port in Greenock.
The video was shared by Waverley Excursions with general manager Paul Semple stating that in recent times such a sighting has not been uncommon.
Passengers on board Waverley were treated to a wonderful display by a pod of dolphins as we arrived back into Greenock last night! 🐬 pic.twitter.com/EaCCOwJkCH— Waverley Excursions (@PS_Waverley) August 6, 2021
The general manager for Waverley Excursions told The Herald that sightings had been going on close to the paddle steamer over the last few days on the Clyde.
He said: "It's unusual to see dolphins this far up the Clyde off Custom House Key, but there's always a really great interest for passengers and crew alike to see dolphins swimming ahead of the ship."
While dolphins are common in Scottish waters, it is not so common for the animals to be spotted so far up the Clyde.
Waverley is currently operating on the Firth of Clyde with sailings continuing until August 29.
