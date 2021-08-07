Rangers have not displayed Cinch branding on their shirt for the second week in a row, following a standoff with the SPFL sponsor.
Steven Gerrard’s side has once again taken to the field without Cinch branding on their shirt for their clash against Dundee United at Tannadice.
READ MORE: Rangers hit back at SPFL in £8million cinch sponsorship row
It comes following an emergency board meeting between clubs to discuss the stand-off between Rangers and the flagship sponsors, less than two weeks into a five-year agreement.
Rangers chairman Douglas Park, who owns one of the largest second-hand dealerships in Scotland has refused to display any of the online car traders' branding.
The SPFL had hoped to have had the matter resolved this week.
There is concern that failure to display the brand could lead to a potential breach of their contractual commitments.
READ MORE: SPFL announce biggest ever sponsorship deal with cinch to run until 2025/26
It is understood that the deal, worth £8m over 5 years could be terminated if the situation is not resolved.
The Ibrox club refused to display the company’s branding on their shirts or inside their stadium during an opening day win over Livingston on Saturday.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment