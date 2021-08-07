Rangers have not displayed Cinch branding on their shirt for the second week in a row, following a standoff with the SPFL sponsor.

Steven Gerrard’s side has once again taken to the field without Cinch branding on their shirt for their clash against Dundee United at Tannadice.

It comes following an emergency board meeting between clubs to discuss the stand-off between Rangers and the flagship sponsors, less than two weeks into a five-year agreement.

Rangers chairman Douglas Park, who owns one of the largest second-hand dealerships in Scotland has refused to display any of the online car traders' branding.

The SPFL had hoped to have had the matter resolved this week.

There is concern that failure to display the brand could lead to a potential breach of their contractual commitments.

It is understood that the deal, worth £8m over 5 years could be terminated if the situation is not resolved.

The Ibrox club refused to display the company’s branding on their shirts or inside their stadium during an opening day win over Livingston on Saturday.