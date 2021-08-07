There have been 1,386 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 9 new deaths in the same period.
Of the 24,025 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 6.3% were positive.
41 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 359 in hospital.
4,022,914 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,305,325 have received their second dose
Yesterday, 1,250 new cases were reported with 7 new deaths.
Today vaccinations for those aged 16 and 17 will begin this weekend, Scotland’s Health Secretary has announced.
Earlier this week the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised that the vaccine rollout should be extended to anyone aged 16 or over.
Appointments can be booked at some vaccination clinics this weekend or they can visit a drop-in centre if staff have been trained and appropriate information is available at the location.
