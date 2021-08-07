Stunning footage has captured the Azamara Journey gracefully sailing down the Clyde as seen from Gourock. 

Azamara Journey had been berthed at King George V Dock since June last year, alongside her sister ships Azamara Pursuit and Azamara Quest, but left Glasgow this morning. 

While hundreds linked the banks of the Clyde to see the ship off, the footage shows the graceful vessel from Gourock. 

Over the past year, only a skeleton crew has remained working on the vessels.

As Azamara Quest sailed down the Clyde in July, the crew waved goodbye to the crowds while a ‘Thank You’ banner hung from the side of the ship.

A handful of yachts were out on the Clyde at Gourock to bid farewell to the ship. 