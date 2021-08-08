Laura Kenny has been selected as Great Britain’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the Olympics in Tokyo.

Kenny claimed her fifth Olympic title and became the first British woman to win gold at three successive Games after victory in the women’s Madison alongside Katie Archibald.

Kenny said: “It’s an absolute honour to be selected as the Team GB flag bearer for the Tokyo 2020 closing ceremony, and it rounds off my Games experience.

HeraldScotland: Great Britain's Katie Archibald (left) and Laura Kenny celebrate with their gold medals after winning the Women's Madison Final at the Izu Velodrome on the fourteenth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Friday August 6, 2021.Great Britain's Katie Archibald (left) and Laura Kenny celebrate with their gold medals after winning the Women's Madison Final at the Izu Velodrome on the fourteenth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Friday August 6, 2021.

“The past 18 months have been tough for everyone, and I really hope me and my Team GB team-mates have given the nation something to celebrate.

“It hasn’t quite sunk in that I am now Britain’s most successful female athlete, all I know is that I’ve worked so hard to be here and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends and everyone at British Cycling.”