Great Britain will take home 65 medals from the 2020 Olympics, making Tokyo the second-most successful overseas Olympics after Rio 2016.
Team GB has matched their medal total from London 2012.
Great Britain finished in its lowest position on the medal table since Beijing 2008, when it also finished 4th in the medal table.
GB took home 22 golds, 21 silvers and 22 bronzes.
🥇🥈 Katie Archibald
🥇 Kathleen Dawson
🥈🥉 Jack Carlin
🥈 Angus Groom
🥈 Harry Leask
🥈 Neah Evans
🥈 Laura Muir
🥈 Anna Burnet
🥉 Sarah Robertson
🥉 Josh Kerr
🏴 11 Scots on Team GB are coming home with medals!
The USA topped the table, with 39 golds. China finsihed second with 38 golds, followed by hosts Japan with 27 golds.
Boris Johnson said it had been a “brilliant” Olympics for Great Britain’s boxers after Lauren Price struck gold.
Price secured the medal with victory in the women’s middleweight final against China’s Li Qian.
The Prime Minister said: “Yes Lauren! Very well done. What a brilliant Games for British boxing.”
Johnson also hailed Jason Kenny as the “greatest British Olympian ever” following the cyclist’s keirin gold.
“This is magnificent. Jason Kenny – the greatest British Olympian ever,” the Prime Minister said on Twitter.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer offered his congratulations to “Welsh wonder” Lauren Price as the Great Britain boxing team “enjoys its most successful Olympics for over 100 years”.
“Congratulations one and all,” he said.
Sir Keir also hailed the “phenomenal” ride by Jason Kenny to win keirin gold.
“Jason has thrilled us through four Olympics winning more medals and golds than any other British athlete in history. Simply superb,” he said.
Below is a list of every Olympian who won a medal for Team GB.
Gold
Day 16, Lauren Price, women’s middleweight
Day 16, Jason Kenny, men’s keirin
Day 15, Joe Choong, men’s modern pentathlon
Day 15, Galal Yafai, boxing, men’s flyweight
Day 14, Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald, track cycling, women’s Madison.
Day 14, Kate French, women’s modern pentathlon.
Day 13, Matt Walls, track cycling, men’s omnium
Day 12, Ben Maher, equestrian, showjumping individual
Day 12, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, sailing, women’s 470 class
Day 11, Giles Scott, sailing, men’s Finn class
Day 11, Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell, sailing, men’s 49er
Day 10, Laura Collett, Tom McEwen and Oliver Townend, equestrian, eventing team
Day nine, Max Whitlock, artistic gymnastics, men’s pommel.
Day nine, Charlotte Worthington, cycling, women’s BMX freestyle
Day eight, Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin, Kathleen Dawson, swimming, 4×100 mixed medley relay
Day eight, Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Alex Yee, triathlon, mixed team relay
Day seven, Beth Shriever, cycling, women’s BMX racing
Day five, Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards, James Guy, swimming, men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay
Day four, Tom Dean, swimming, men’s 200 metres freestyle
Day three, Adam Peaty, swimming, men’s 100m breaststroke
Day three, Tom Pidcock, cycling, men’s mountain bike race
Day three, Tom Daley & Matty Lee, diving, men’s 10 metres platform
Silver
Day 15, Ethan Hayter, Matt Walls, track cycling, men’s Madison.
Day 14, Laura Muir, athletics, women’s 1500 metres.
Day 14, CJ Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, athletics, men’s 4x100m relay.
Day 12, Ben Whittaker, boxing, light-heavyweight
Day 11, Keely Hodgkinson, athletics, women’s 800 metres
Day 11, Pat McCormack, boxing, men’s welterweight
Day 11, Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens, Jason Kenny, cycling, men’s team sprint
Day 11, Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Neah Evans, Josie Knight, Elinor Barker, cycling, women’s team pursuit
Day 11, John Gimson and Anna Burnet, sailing, mixed Nacra 17 class
Day 10, Emily Campbell, weightlifting, women’s +87kg
Day 10, Tom McEwen, equestrian, eventing individual
Day nine, Luke Greenbank, Duncan Scott, James Guy, Adam Peaty, swimming, men’s 4x100metres medley relay
Day seven, Kye Whyte, cycling, men’s BMX racing
Day seven, Duncan Scott, swimming, men’s 200 metres individual medley
Day six, Mallory Franklin, canoe slalom, women’s C1
Day five, Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras, Jack Beaumont, rowing, men’s quadruple sculls
Day four, Duncan Scott, swimming, men’s 200 metres freestyle
Day four, Georgia Taylor-Brown, women’s triathlon
Day three, Alex Yee, men’s triathlon
Day three, Lauren Williams, taekwondo, women’s -67kg
Day two, Bradly Sinden, taekwondo, men’s -68kg
Bronze
Day 15, Josh Kerr, athletics, men’s 1500m.
Day 15, Tom Daley, diving, men’s 10m platform.
Day 14, Asha Philip, Imani Lansiquot, Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, athletics, women’s 4x100m relay.
Day 14, Jack Carlin, track cycling, men’s sprint.
Day 14, women’s hockey
Day 13, Holly Bradshaw, athletics, women’s pole vault
Day 13, Liam Heath, canoeing, men’s K1 200m
Day 12, Frazer Clarke, boxing, men’s super-heavyweight
Day 12, Sky Brown, skateboarding, women’s park
Day 11, Jack Laugher, diving, men’s 3m springboard
Day nine, Declan Brooks, cycling, men’s BMX freestyle
Day eight, Karriss Artingstall, boxing, women’s featherweight
Day eight, Emma Wilson, sailing, women’s windsurfer RS:X
Day seven, Bryony Page, gymnastics, women’s trampoline
Day seven, Luke Greenbank, swimming, men’s 200 metres backstroke
Day seven, Josh Bugajski, Jacob Dawson, Tom George, Mohamed Sbihi,
Charles Elwes, Oliver Wynne-Griffith, James Rudkin, Tom Ford, rowing, men’s eight.
Day six, Matt Coward-Holley, shooting, men’s trap
Day five, Charlotte Dujardin, equestrian, individual dressage
Day four, Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova, gymnastics, women’s final
Day four, Bianca Walkden, taekwondo, women’s +67kg
Day four, Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry, equestrian, team dressage
Day two, Chelsie Giles, judo, women’s -52kg
