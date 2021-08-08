Great Britain will take home 65 medals from the 2020 Olympics, making Tokyo the second-most successful overseas Olympics after Rio 2016.

Team GB has matched their medal total from London 2012.

Great Britain finished in its lowest position on the medal table since Beijing 2008, when it also finished 4th in the medal table. 

GB took home 22 golds, 21 silvers and 22 bronzes.

The USA topped the table, with 39 golds. China finsihed second with 38 golds, followed by hosts Japan with 27 golds.

Boris Johnson said it had been a “brilliant” Olympics for Great Britain’s boxers after Lauren Price struck gold.

Price secured the medal with victory in the women’s middleweight final against China’s Li Qian.

The Prime Minister said: “Yes Lauren! Very well done. What a brilliant Games for British boxing.” 

Johnson also hailed Jason Kenny as the “greatest British Olympian ever” following the cyclist’s keirin gold.

“This is magnificent. Jason Kenny – the greatest British Olympian ever,” the Prime Minister said on Twitter.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer offered his congratulations to “Welsh wonder” Lauren Price as the Great Britain boxing team “enjoys its most successful Olympics for over 100 years”.

“Congratulations one and all,” he said.

Sir Keir also hailed the “phenomenal” ride by Jason Kenny to win keirin gold.

“Jason has thrilled us through four Olympics winning more medals and golds than any other British athlete in history. Simply superb,” he said.

Below is a list of every Olympian who won a medal for Team GB.

Gold

Day 16, Lauren Price, women’s middleweight

Day 16, Jason Kenny, men’s keirin

Day 15, Joe Choong, men’s modern pentathlon

Day 15, Galal Yafai, boxing, men’s flyweight

Day 14, Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald, track cycling, women’s Madison.

Day 14, Kate French, women’s modern pentathlon.

Day 13, Matt Walls, track cycling, men’s omnium

Day 12, Ben Maher, equestrian, showjumping individual

Day 12, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, sailing, women’s 470 class

Day 11, Giles Scott, sailing, men’s Finn class

Day 11, Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell, sailing, men’s 49er

Day 10, Laura Collett, Tom McEwen and Oliver Townend, equestrian, eventing team

Day nine, Max Whitlock, artistic gymnastics, men’s pommel.

Day nine, Charlotte Worthington, cycling, women’s BMX freestyle

Day eight, Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin, Kathleen Dawson, swimming, 4×100 mixed medley relay

Day eight, Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Alex Yee, triathlon, mixed team relay

Day seven, Beth Shriever, cycling, women’s BMX racing

Day five, Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards, James Guy, swimming, men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay

Day four, Tom Dean, swimming, men’s 200 metres freestyle

Day three, Adam Peaty, swimming, men’s 100m breaststroke

Day three, Tom Pidcock, cycling, men’s mountain bike race

Day three, Tom Daley & Matty Lee, diving, men’s 10 metres platform

Great Britain's Katie Archibald (left) and Laura Kenny celebrate with their gold medals

Silver

Day 15, Ethan Hayter, Matt Walls, track cycling, men’s Madison.

Day 14, Laura Muir, athletics, women’s 1500 metres.

Day 14, CJ Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, athletics, men’s 4x100m relay.

Day 12, Ben Whittaker, boxing, light-heavyweight

Day 11, Keely Hodgkinson, athletics, women’s 800 metres

Day 11, Pat McCormack, boxing, men’s welterweight

Day 11, Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens, Jason Kenny, cycling, men’s team sprint

Day 11, Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Neah Evans, Josie Knight, Elinor Barker, cycling, women’s team pursuit

Day 11, John Gimson and Anna Burnet, sailing, mixed Nacra 17 class

Day 10, Emily Campbell, weightlifting, women’s +87kg

Day 10, Tom McEwen, equestrian, eventing individual

Day nine, Luke Greenbank, Duncan Scott, James Guy, Adam Peaty, swimming, men’s 4x100metres medley relay

Day seven, Kye Whyte, cycling, men’s BMX racing

Day seven, Duncan Scott, swimming, men’s 200 metres individual medley

Day six, Mallory Franklin, canoe slalom, women’s C1

Day five, Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras, Jack Beaumont, rowing, men’s quadruple sculls

Day four, Duncan Scott, swimming, men’s 200 metres freestyle

Day four, Georgia Taylor-Brown, women’s triathlon

Day three, Alex Yee, men’s triathlon

Day three, Lauren Williams, taekwondo, women’s -67kg

Day two, Bradly Sinden, taekwondo, men’s -68kg

Bronze

Day 15, Josh Kerr, athletics, men’s 1500m.

Day 15, Tom Daley, diving, men’s 10m platform.

Day 14, Asha Philip, Imani Lansiquot, Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, athletics, women’s 4x100m relay.

Day 14, Jack Carlin, track cycling, men’s sprint.

Day 14, women’s hockey

Day 13, Holly Bradshaw, athletics, women’s pole vault

Day 13, Liam Heath, canoeing, men’s K1 200m

Day 12, Frazer Clarke, boxing, men’s super-heavyweight

Day 12, Sky Brown, skateboarding, women’s park

Day 11, Jack Laugher, diving, men’s 3m springboard

Day nine, Declan Brooks, cycling, men’s BMX freestyle

Day eight, Karriss Artingstall, boxing, women’s featherweight

Day eight, Emma Wilson, sailing, women’s windsurfer RS:X

Day seven, Bryony Page, gymnastics, women’s trampoline

Day seven, Luke Greenbank, swimming, men’s 200 metres backstroke

Day seven, Josh Bugajski, Jacob Dawson, Tom George, Mohamed Sbihi,

Charles Elwes, Oliver Wynne-Griffith, James Rudkin, Tom Ford, rowing, men’s eight.

Day six, Matt Coward-Holley, shooting, men’s trap

Day five, Charlotte Dujardin, equestrian, individual dressage

Day four, Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova, gymnastics, women’s final

Day four, Bianca Walkden, taekwondo, women’s +67kg

Day four, Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry, equestrian, team dressage

Day two, Chelsie Giles, judo, women’s -52kg