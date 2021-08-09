St Johnstone have been given the all clear to host a capacity crowd at McDiarmid Park on Thursday.
The Perth outift host Galatasaray in the second leg of their Europa League third round qualifying tie with the contest currently in the balance at 1-1.
Saints put forward an application to Perth and Kinross Council ahead of the game and that has now been approved.
A council statement read: “Having received the application late last week from St Johnstone Football Club for a return to full capacity at Thursday’s match, we have reviewed this over the weekend.
"We are delighted to confirm that in line with guidance issued by the Scottish Government and in consultation with our partner organisations, such as Police Scotland, the club can operate at full capacity for the match.
"We hope all the fans enjoy the match, stay safe and best of luck to the Saints!”
Saints added: "We are delighted to announce that we have been approved to return to full capacity at McDiarmid Park. We would like to thank @PerthandKinross Council for their support.
"We will communicate all ticketing information as soon as it is confirmed. No away fans permitted."
