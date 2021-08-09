THE goalkeeping front has been one of Scotland’s strongest positions in recent years with the likes of David Marshall, Allan McGregor and Craig Gordon all producing top performances for their country.

But with Marshall and Gordon reaching the tail end of their career and McGregor having already exited the international scene, there is now a chance for the younger generation to step up.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke was in attendance at McDiarmid Park on Sunday as St Johnstone and Motherwell fought it out in the Scottish Premiership.

The match ended 1-1, but it was the goalkeepers who shone during a high tempo end-to-end clash.

Both Zander Clark and Liam Kelly produced top class saves to deny their respective opponents the three points and some of the saves will certainly have been clocked by Clarke.

Motherwell striker Tony Watt struck from the bench to cancel out St Johnstone’s lead and having played with both Clark and Kelly he insists that Scotland is strong hands.

“Both of them are outstanding,” he beamed. “They are the next two for me who will be the Scotland keepers. I have played with both and I really rate them.

“Both of them are top notch and they have shown that they can do it both with their feet and their hands. I think that is probably a big reason why Steve Clarke was at the game watching.

“Not that I am telling him how to do his job, but I think he knows that Allan McGregor, David Marshall and Craig Gordon aren’t that young anymore.

“Those two are the ones who are going to be fighting for that jersey and I hope they do because they are both great pros and great lads. Both of them are really well rounded. Both of them are good shot stoppers.

“Both of them have a presence and they showed that today during the game. It is refreshing because they are both top boys and when you meet somebody nice you always want them to do well. That is life and that is football.”

Clark pulled off two stunning saves in the first half to deny Kevin van Veem and Kaiyne Woolery and Watt was impressed as he watched on from the stands.

He continued: “I was on the bench I was saying to him ‘just you f***ing stop saving all of them’! Big Zander is brand new and so is Liam Kelly. They both kept their team in it,

“It could have been four each. It was some game of football, a good one to be benched for because I got plenty of entertainment.

“It is good to get the first points on the board and obviously chip in with a goal too. It is great for me and wee Steven Lawless who came on as well to make an impact.

“I always believe if I get the opportunity I will score. I believe if I am in the box I will score goals. I need to show that a bit more and I know that myself. Maybe it is time to be a wee bit more selfish in the box.”