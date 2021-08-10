It's results day in Scotland, meaning thousands of young people around the country will receive grades which could impact their future.

Of course, today isn't quite the same as traditional exam results day, since most young people already have an idea of their grades.

This year it was down to teachers to decide students results, and after last year's exam fiasco, these are unlikely to change too much.

Students received their provisional results weeks ago, but today will reveal whether any changes have been made to these grades.

Should you need help if something doesn't look right, it's worth getting in touch with the SQA.

Here's how to do it...

How do I contact the SQA?

The SQA candidate advice line can be contacted on: 0345 279 1000

You can also email customer@sqa.org.uk, or fill out this candidate enquiry form.

There will also be people monitoring the SQA's social media, so you can tweet any queries to @sqasupport or message the SQA on Facebook.

They will be open until 6pm on Tuesday and then from 8:30am-5pm Wednesday-Friday.

According to the SQA website, advisors can inform on course vacancies at UK colleges and universities.

They will also help with UCAS Confirmation and Clearing, as well as providing information on apprenticeships, jobs, volunteering or staying on at school.

You can speak to an advisor by phoning: 0808 100 8000.

This helpline is open until Wednesday August 18.