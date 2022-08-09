It's exam results day in Scotland, which means that tens of thousands of young people around the country will find out the grades which could determine their future.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville on Monday said that while exams returned this year for the first time since 2019 “it wasn’t a return to normality”.

“Continued disruption as a result of Covid-19 meant there had to be a different approach to exams,” she said.

Despite that, if pupils aren't happy with their results they still have the right to appeal.

Here's how to do it ...

Can I appeal my SQA exam results?





You can appeal your exam results, but you don't have long!

The appeal service opens on results day at 9am and will close on August 30, though "priority appeals", that's if you have a conditional offer to university, must be in by August 16.

According to the SQA, if your grades don't seem right or you did not perform as well as your school or college expected, you may be able to appeal.

However before you submit an appeal, they recommend you discuss your decision with your teacher, lecturer or another member of staff.

There is no charge for applying for an appeal.

Those wishing to appeal must meet the following criteria:

Your estimate must be higher than the grade shown on your certificate

The school or college must have submitted an estimate for the subject and level you are appealing

You must have taken and submitted all SQA coursework and formal assessments

Your course must include at least one assessment that is marked by the SQA

What happens next?





A clerical check of the SQA paperwork and exam paper is run. Then there will be a review of the other kinds of coursework which were submitted by the school on your behalf, if applicable.

The SQA makes sure that the whole exam paper was marked, marks were given correctly and the results were uploaded to the system properly.

Priority appeal decisions will be sent to schools, colleges and training providers by September 5.

All other appeal decisions will be issued in October.

Can I withdraw my appeal if I change my mind?





Yes. You can withdraw appeal applications by the following dates: