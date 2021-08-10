GB News has announced plans to "supercharge" its political coverage with the launch of four dedicated programmes.

The new channel also revealed its intention to hire more journalists for its political team, joining current political editor Darren McCaffrey.

Three 'breifing' programmes will launch in the coming weeks; The Briefing: AM with Tom Harwood, The Briefing: Lunchtime with Gloria De Piero, and The Briefing: PM with Darren McCaffrey.

A fourth weekly show, The Briefing: PMQs, will premiere in just under a month and will act as a special report on Prime Minister's Question's every Wednesday.

The Scottish Government could be in the spotlight in the new programmes, with the channel stating the updated running order will "extend their horizon to regional mayors and devolved governmetns as well as Westminster."

Chief executive officer Agelos Frangopoulos said: "Politics really matters to the communities we serve and our viewers tell us they like our fresh approach, especially the way we genuinely listen to all sides.

"As a start-up we set out to shake things up and that's exactly what we're doing.

"After just eight weeks on air, we're evolving rapidly, learning from our audeince and growing fast. There's a lot more to come."

GB News has been hitting headlines recently for controversial comments made by Scots presenter Neil Oliver.

We reported earlier this week that Oliver said that he and his wife will not let their three teenage children take the Covid vaccine.

He spoke after calls were made for him to be 'cancelled' after stating he would "cheerfully risk catching Covid" in the name of personal freedom.