Christian Ramirez reckons he can force his way back into the USA squad if he continues his goal-scoring spree.

The striker has hit four goals in five appearances for Aberdeen and has already proved a meaningful acquisition for manager Stephen Glass and his plan to produce attacking football.

The 30-year-old Californian has pulled on the US strip twice and scored against Panama 18 months ago, his last international appearance.

Ramirez swapped Houston Dynamo for the Dons and took a wage cut in the process as he was keen to make his mark in Europe.

He has proved an instant favourite with Pittodrie fans after hitting goals against Dundee United, BK Hacken and two in last Thursday’s Europa Conference League 3-2 qualifier win against Breidablik in Iceland.

It’s the kind of strike rate that will worry the men from Reykjavik when they visit the Granite City for the return leg tomorrow night and will, he hopes, force USA team head coach Gregg Berhalter to sit up and take note.

“I hope so,” Ramirez said. “I can only control what I do. I know if I continue to perform like I did on Thursday and I continue to get goals, it will make noise in itself.

“Gregg Berhalter knows I am only a call away if he needs me in any role he wants me, even if it is just for a game or two, if somebody goes down, I’ll be there.

“I am just focused on each game and trying to get better. It has been a while since I have played consistently. I can’t tell you how much I have missed playing in this sort of environment.”

The front man admitted he was excited when he learned that fellow US international Chris Mueller had signed a pre-contract to join Hibernian from Orlando City next January when the MLS season concludes.

Winger Mueller, who also has two caps for the US national team, has impressed in the MLS and was runner-up for the league’s 2018 Rookie of the Year Award.

“A lot of people message: me about Chris coming to Scotland,” Ramirez said, “and when I woke up I was wondering, Is he coming to us?

“I came in for training and asked the gaffer if he was joining Aberdeen and I told him that if he wants me to convince anyone to come across from abroad I will be his first recruiter.”

Meanwhile, Ramirez is overjoyed at his move to Scottish football and to Aberdeen with its history and strong reputation.

He played with and against several Scots in America. Sam Nicholson, the former Hearts winger was a team-mate at Minnesota.

“I know the Premiership and I know what is expected,” he said. “I am just excited and I feel like a kid again in the stadium, playing this game I love.”