Six fire crews have spent the night battling a blaze at a popular Italian restaurant in North Lanarkshire.
The fire broke out at Trattoria Guidi, at the junction of Deedes Street and Rochsolloch Road in Airdrie, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Fire crews received reports of the blaze at 12.50am this morning and are currently still in attendance at Rochsolloch Road.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed five fire engines are at the scene and will remain until the area is safe.
There have been no reports of injuries. Emergency services have taped nearby roads off.
Many locals posted on Twitter saying the restaurant, known locally as Guidis, had “burned to the ground”.
Police Scotland officers and Scottish Ambulance Service vehicles were also on site.
Hope everyone is safe following tonight's fire at Guidis Italian restaurant in Coatbridge. Let's hope they can come back from this. pic.twitter.com/9WyEARmC5z— Paul Francis McKenna (@PM1959) August 11, 2021
Local MSP Neil Gray expressed his dismay in a Facebook post and offered assistance to anyone affected by the blaze.
He said: “I’m absolutely devastated that Trattoria Guidi has been destroyed by fire overnight.
“Guidi’s is an Airdrie institution and I’ve enjoyed so many lovely meals there.
“I hope nobody was hurt and my heart goes out to Carlo and the family as well as all the staff.
“If there is anything I can do to help, as always I am available at Neil.gray.msp@parliament.scot.”
