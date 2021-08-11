THE OWNERS of a popular restaurant have shared their devastation following a huge blaze that has destroyed the building.
Firefighters were called to reports of the fire at the Guidis restaraunt on Airdrie's Rochsolloch Road at 12.50am last night.
It has been confirmed that all staff are safe.
Bosses of the Italian restaurant said on Facebook: "Good morning everyone. As most of you will have heard we had a severe fire at the restaurant last night.
"We are devastated and slowly trying to process what has happened. The most important thing is that no one was in at the time and so all of our staff are safe.
"We will let you all know when we have more news.
"Thank you all for your kind messages and support."
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 1.10am on Wednesday, August 11, officers were called to a fire at a restaurant in Rochsolloch Road, Airdrie.
"Officers are in attendance and we are working with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) to establish the cause of the fire.”
The SFRS has been approached for comment.
