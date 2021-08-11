Morrison’s has announced it will be closing for Boxing Day in 2021.

A note was sent out to employees this week informing them that all UK stores will remain closed on December 26 as a thank you for their hard work throughout the pandemic.

The supermarket chain is one of the UK’s ‘big six’ supermarkets alongside Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Aldi and Lidl.

The decision was made following discussions with colleagues.

What Morrisons said

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain said: "We know everyone at Morrisons has worked incredibly hard over the last 18 months and continues to do so, as together we’ve responded to the unprecedented challenges of a global pandemic, serving our customers and local communities, and caring so much for each other.

"We’ve been listening hard to colleagues about how best to say Thank You, and are pleased to confirm that this year we’ll take the exceptional step of closing all our supermarkets on Boxing Day, so as many of our key workers as possible can enjoy a two day weekend break with family, friends and other loved ones."

'Doing the right thing'





Employees took to social media to praise the employer to the kind gesture.

One social media user wrote: “MORRISONS HAVE LISTENED TO US & we are closed Boxing Day.

“Great example of what power colleague voices can do.”

The move has also been applauded by the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (Usdaw).

Usdaw National Officer Joanne McGuiness said: “The last year-and-a-half has been unlike any other. The pandemic meant shopworkers stepped up and kept essential services running.

“We welcome Morrisons doing the right thing by their staff with the closure of supermarkets on Boxing Day.

“Key workers have done so much this year and we are asking retailers to give their staff the longest possible break over the festive season to provide them with a well-deserved breather. We don’t think this is too much to ask for.”