Tourists are being urged to remain cautious when travelling to the Highlands as health chiefs warned they expect Covid cases to rise in the coming weeks.

More than 400 cases were recorded across Highland and Argyll and Bute in the first week of August, which has been branded a "significant increase" by the health board's director of public health Dr Tim Allison.

He has warned both locals and incoming tourists to ensure newfound freedoms are not "short-lived" by remaining cautious and vigilant over symptoms.

“It has been a very challenging few months for everyone and it is right that the new found freedoms we now have should be enjoyed," he said. "We can now catch up with family and friends, and travel bit more. However, with relaxing of the restrictions and schools about to go back we are expecting a further rise in cases.

“Everyone has worked so hard to keep COVID at bay. It is thanks to everyone’s hard work that we are where we are but I would make a plea that we all still remain vigilant over symptoms to ensure that these new found freedoms are not short-lived.”

It comes just as The Herald revealed a 1000 per cent rise in cases in the Highlands throughout June and July.

Back then, the seven-day positive case figure for the area stood at 338 up to July 22. Now, the figure stands at 348 up to August 8, with a test positivity of 5.8%.

Dr Allison continued: “I am acutely aware that the majority of people will want to move forward and we can still do that. However, we need to be aware of what symptoms to look out for and, if you have them, the importance of isolating immediately and arranging for a PCR test.

“The typical symptoms are a new continuous cough, a high temperature or fever and a loss of, or change in, normal taste or smell (anosmia). However, people with COVID-19 can present with a wide range of symptoms including headache, sore muscles and joints, tiredness, sore throat, cold-like symptoms and diarrhoea and vomiting.”

“I’d also encourage LFD testing for those without symptoms which will help us keep on top of those who could have COVID but do not have any symptoms.

“Finally I’d encourage everyone eligible to please come forward for their vaccine when invited. The programme in NHS Highland continues to do well with over 90% of over 18s having received their first dose. The vaccine really is our way out of this pandemic and I hope when invited you do decide to get vaccinated.”