A SCOTTISH health board has announced the cancellation of all upcoming routine operations due to the “significant pressure” it is facing from the coronavirus.

NHS Borders announced on Wednesday that it had taken the “difficult decision” to cancel all scheduled routine operations until at least August 20 due to the high demand for beds.

It said that affected patients would be contacted directly, adding: “We fully recognise the distress caused by this unavoidable decision and are truly sorry. We can assure you that the situation remains under constant review.”

All urgent, cancer and emergency surgeries will continue.

NHS Borders said their situation was “in common with health boards across Scotland”, saying that staff at the Borders General Hospital, near Melrose, and across the wider health system were under significant pressure.

We have taken the difficult decision to cancel all scheduled routine operations for the remainder of this week and next week. Affected patients are being contacted directly.



Announcing the news on their Facebook page, the health board commented: “Our incredible staff continue to work tirelessly to treat the patients in their care across all our services and we are immensely grateful to them. Please continue to treat them with the respect they deserve.

“This week Scotland has moved beyond level 0. This change shows that we are on the right path to being able to deal with this virus differently thanks to the Covid-19 vaccination and testing programmes. However it remains crucial, especially with a rise in Covid-19 admissions and the continued easing of restrictions, that we all continue to be responsible and follow the rules that are in place in order to protect each other and our local health and social care services.

“Covid-19 is still circulating, is highly transmissible and continues to pose a threat to us. We also know that it can affect people of any age, so please protect yourself and your loved ones by coming forward to get vaccinated. This also includes coming forward when it is time for your second dose to ensure that you have greater protection against Covid-19.”

Public Health Scotland data shows that the Borders currently has a seven-day Covid case rate of 146.7 per 100,000 people.