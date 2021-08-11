GALATASARAY boss Fatih Terim is expecting a "rocking atmosphere" at McDiarmid Park when his team square off against St Johnstone in the Europa League.

The Perth outfit are close to selling out their stadium for the third-round qualifying clash and with the tie in the balance it is set to be special night in the Fair City.

Galatasaray trained at McDiarmid Park this evening and ahead of tomorrow's game Terim said: "When we went to play PSV it was a full house and it will be the same here. I can see the flags are ready on the seats and I hope it will be a great occasion.

"I have seen St Johnstone's league games and it wasn't a full house - but it will be for this game. I have experienced games in Wales, Ireland, England and Scotland during my career.

"I am sure everyone will be buzzing and it will be a rocking atmosphere. I am used to that. It will be a good day, for everyone and for football. It doesn't scare me. It's going to be good."

At 1-1 both teams will fancy their chances of progression into the play-off round of the Europa League and Terim is expecting another tough test.

He continued: "I wasn't surprised by St Johnstone's performance. I said before and after the game that they have good communication on the pitch.

"In games like this, the key is the first 15 minutes. We got into good positions but unfortunately we couldn't use them.

"If we had used them then we would have been coming here with a different result. It was a disadvantage for us that we got the red card in the second half.

"But I wasn't surprised that they played well and I was right in what I thought before the game. Looking at this game, I will not be thinking any differently."

Terim also thinks the weather will play a key role in proceedings, adding: "The most important difference for us is the weather. There is nearly 20 degrees of a difference between Istanbul and Perth.

"It was 37 degrees when we left Turkey and now it is very different here. The players will be surprised by that as they are used to the heat and now it's raining.

"That's not a small difference. It feels like a change of climate here."