A 42-year-old man has sadly died and two were taken to hospital following a three car crash on the M74 on Wednesday.

The crash happened at around 4.10pm on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, and involved a black Porsche Cayman which was travelling south, and a white Ford Focus and red Vauxhall Corsa which were both travelling north.

The driver and sole occupant of the Porsche, a 42-year-old man, died at the scene.

The 55-year-old driver of the Focus was taken to hospital in Wishaw where she was treated for minor injuries before being discharged.

The 32-year-old passenger of the Corsa was also taken to hospital in Wishaw where he is being treated for serious injuries. The 34-year-old female driver of the Corsa was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she is being treated for serious injuries. Both remain in stable conditions.

The motorway was closed for around seven hours until 11pm last night for collision investigation to be concluded.

Police Scotland are now appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash which happened on the A74(M) near to junction 14 in South Lanarkshire.

Inspector William Broatch from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Tragically as a result of this collision one man has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends, along with those of the other injured parties.

“We would ask anyone who saw this crash, or the vehicles immediately prior to the collision, to come forward and speak with officers. Anyone travelling on the motorway recording with dash cam should check their devices and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.

“There were many vehicles affected by the road closure last night and officers worked to alleviate the traffic build up as quickly and safely as possible. I would like to thank motorists for their cooperation and understanding as we responded to this incident.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0364 of 12 August 2021.