TWO children have been left injured needing treatment after a "mechanical failure" on board a ride at a Scottish theme park.

Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to Landmark Adventure Park in Carrbridge near Aviemore just after 11.30am to the incident.

A witness inititally said that the last two cars of a rollercoaster at the theme park came off the track and people were lifted off as staff called the emergency services.

They added that the park was "packed" as they heard a crash, most people were running away.

However police have since confirmed that the carriage did not derail - instead claiming it suffered a "mechanical failure".

Two children were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

It is understood that six other people were assessed by paramedics.

Photos from the park appear to show that the rollercoater involved is the Runaway Timber Train.

The ambulance service has confirmed that the scene is "still ongoing" although the fire service said they left the scene at 12.14pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 11.30am police and emergency services were called to a report that a carriage from a rollercoaster had suffered a mechanical failure an adventure park in Carrbridge, Aviemore.

"Two children sustained minor injury and were treated at the scene.

"Police are still at scene and enquiries are continuing."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call today at 11.41am to attend an incident in Aviemore.

"We dispatched three ambulance crews, Basics GP, The PICT team and our special operations team to the scene.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman added: "We were alerted at 11.37am to support a multi-agency response at the Landmark Adventure Park, Carrbridge.

"Operations Control mobilised a number of specialist resources to assist emergency service partners following reports of a rollercoaster derailment.

“Crews left the scene at 12.14pm.”

We have contacted Landmark Adventure Park for comment.