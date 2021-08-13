Thousands of Orangemen and women will take to Glasgow’s streets next month in the biggest day of parades since coronavirus restrictions were eased.

A total of 34 parades across the city have been planned for Saturday, September 18.

There had been no Orange parades, or any other public processions, allowed since lockdown was announced in March 2020 and the annual Boyne celebration, where thousands march through the city in July, was cancelled for 2020 and 2021.

There has been a dozen or so small parades so far but next month will see a return to big parades with several thousand taking part.

Lodges from across the city will converge on the city centre before heading to Glasgow Green.

Around 3500 members are expected, in the lodges and bands, and many more followers walking alongside.

The Country Grand Orange Lodge of Glasgow South Group will meet at Clyde Place Quay, with an estimated 1850 taking part and march to Glasgow Green.

The County Grand Orange Lodge of Glasgow North Group will have 1000 participants marching from Corn street in Cowcaddens through the city centre to Glasgow Green, starting at 10am.

Another 650 from the West Group will meet at Kelvingrove Park and head into the city centre.

The north, south, east and west groups will join together at West George Street, and form one big procession to Glasgow Green.

Notification has been given by individual lodges who will be parading through communities to the meet up points at Corn street, for the north, Kelvingrove Park for the west and Clyde Place Quay or the south.

The lodges include Cowcaddens, Dennistoun, Drumchapel, Dumbarton, Easterhouse, Kelvingrove, Govan, Maryhill, Milton, Parkhead, Shettleston, Thornliebank, Tollcross and Thornliebank.

There will also be two colour party processions. One in the morning and one in the afternoon.

In the morning, 100 people are due to parade from John Knox Street to George Square and then through the city centre and onto Glasgow Green.

In the afternoon they will march back from the Green up Saltmarket and High Street back to John Knox Street.