TWO trips to Hampden last season ultimately ended in bitter disappointment, but for Richard Tait it’s also a source of belief that St Mirren can go one step further.

Add in the fact St Johnstone sealed a historic cup double last season and the only question for the Buddies defender is why not the Paisley side this season?

Jim Goodwin’s side suffered narrow defeats to St Johnstone and today’s opponents Livingston in their Scottish and League Cup campaigns last term.

Now Tait, and his ambitious team-mates are targeting another run in the cup competitions, with one added bonus behind them; the fans.

“Last year gives us the belief”, he said. “When was the last time St Mirren got into two semi finals? It gives everyone belief that it can be done.

“With St Johnstone going all the way in both competitions then why can’t it be this football club? Every team outside of Rangers and Celtic will be thinking the same thing.

“Let’s be honest if you are going to win the competition you are going to have to beat one of the two

“It’s exciting and it’s nice to see someone else lift the trophy rather than the two Old Firm teams.”

Despite the success of reaching two semi-finals Tait still remembers the disappointment after trudging off the park coming so close to making the showpiece final.

Recalling the cup campaigns last season, he said: “The first occasion we let ourselves down a bit, in terms of our performance and how we went about the game.

“Second one I thought we were a bit better. But St Johnstone were just the better team on the day and they proved it by going to win both cups.

“You need a bit of luck on the day and we never got that either.

“I think having no fans there probably hindered us a bit. It was such a weird atmosphere for a massive game to have nobody there and no crowd noise.”

While the Buddies have grand aspirations for the cup competitions they’re well aware of the challenge Livingston pose, especially on their own patch.

But Tait is confident St Mirren can win the battle and progress into the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup.

“We can definitely go there and win. We did it last year”, he said.

“It’s a tough place to go as they thrive on playing at home. They play really well on that astroturf and it’s tough to play against.

“You know what you’re getting from Livingston - it’s going to be a battle.”