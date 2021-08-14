A number of trains faced delays earlier today at Glasgow Queen Street station.
A service to Aberdeen service developed a fault outside the station causing delays and possible alteration to a host of services.
Engineers on board have reportedly identified the issue with the servuce expected to move shortly and terminate at Stirling.
NEW: A Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen service has developed a fault outside Queen Street station. Services to and from Queen Street are subject to delay and possible alteration. ^Chris pic.twitter.com/kgbka9cm76— ScotRail (@ScotRail) August 14, 2021
The train has since left after 1 hour 5 minutes delay.
Services are returning as scheduled, but may be subject to delay
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.