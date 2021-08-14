The Scottish Government has recorded 1,383 new coronavirus cases and 5 more deaths in the past 24 hours.
READ MORE: One in 10 UK Covid patients caught virus in hospital during first wave
5 further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
Of the 26,943 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 5.6% were positive.
39 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 336 in hospital.
4,050,011 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,431,062 have received their second dose
Yesterday, 1,542 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Scotland in the past 24 hour
READ MORE: Coronavirus: One in seven vaccines appointments gone to waste in Scotland
It was reported today that one in seven vaccines appointments has gone to waste in Scotland in the first five months of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.
New figures, obtained by The Scotsman, showed that 360,000 vaccines went to waste from December to May with one in seven no-shows at appointments across the country.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment