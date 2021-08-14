The Scottish Government has recorded 1,383 new coronavirus cases and 5 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

5 further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.

Of the 26,943 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 5.6% were positive.

39 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 336 in hospital.

4,050,011 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,431,062 have received their second dose

Yesterday, 1,542 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Scotland in the past 24 hour

It was reported today that one in seven vaccines appointments has gone to waste in Scotland in the first five months of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

 New figures, obtained by The Scotsman, showed that 360,000 vaccines went to waste from December to May with one in seven no-shows at appointments across the country. 