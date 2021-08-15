CalMac has cancelled sailings on the Campbeltown-Ardrossan service route for the rest of the day due to positive Covid tests.

Two crew members onboard MV Caledonian Isles tested positive for Covid with the ship since taken off service.

Despite the ship being taken off, MV Isle of Arran has been redeployed on the Ardrossan-Brodick route and is running extra sailings, so passengers can still get on and off the island.

❌ RED #Ardrossan #Campbeltown 15Aug As a result of a positive COVID case on MV Caledonian Isles, MV Isle of Arran has been required to be redeployed on the Ardrossan-Brodick route therefore all sailings on this route have been cancelled today. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) August 15, 2021

A replacement bus is running from Ardrossan to Campbeltown with all sailings on the route cancelled for the rest of the day.

The replacement bus will depart Ardrossan at 13:50, arriving in Campbeltown at approximately 17:20. Upon arrival, the bus will pick up passengers and return to Ardrossan.

“Tommy Gore, Area Operations (Clyde) said: “Two crew members on board MV Caledonian Isles have received positive covid tests. According to current protocol, which is in place to protect passengers and staff from the chance of infection, we need to replace crew members who have been identified as close contacts and get the vessel deep cleaned as soon as possible.

“In order to ensure booked passengers can still get on and off the island, MV Isle of Arran will run operate two additional return sailings Ardrossan-Brodick today. All affected passengers have been contacted and made aware of this change.

“Extra sailings will also run today between Lochranza and Claonaig as an alternative crossing and we would encourage customers to use this route if at all possible.

“Unfortunately, this means that the Campbeltown-Ardrossan service today has had to be cancelled, with a replacement bus service for foot passengers running in its place. We apologise for this inconvenience and thank passengers for their understanding.”