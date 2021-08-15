Germany World Cup winner Gerd Muller has died aged 75.
His former club Bayern Munich revealed the news on their Twitter account.
The striker scored 68 goals in 62 appearances for West Germany, including the winning goal in the 1974 World Cup final against Holland.
Considered one of the finest players of his generation, Muller also helped West Germany to European Championship glory in 1972 and won the European Cup three times with Bayern Munich.
During 15 years at Bayern, Muller netted a record 365 goals in 427 Bundesliga games and 66 goals in 74 European matches.
A statement on the Bayern Munich social media account read: “Today the world of FC Bayern stands still.
“The German record champions and his entire fan base mourn Gerd Muller, who died early Sunday morning at the age of 75.”
Bayern president Herbert Hainer told the club website: “Today is a sad, black day for FC Bayern and all of its fans.
“Gerd Muller was the greatest striker there has ever been – and a fine person, a personality in world football. We are united in deep sorrow with his wife Uschi and his family.
“Without Gerd Muller, FC Bayern would not be the club we all love today. His name and the memory of him will live on forever.”
