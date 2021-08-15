There have been 1,498 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there has been no new death in the same period.

Of the 22,226 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 7.4% were positive.

40 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 331 in hospital.

4,054,842 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,449,901 have received their second dose

Yesterday, 1,383 new cases were reported with 5 new deaths.

Earlier today Dr Maggie Wearmouth, a GP and member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said it is “tragic” that people are not getting fully vaccinated against Covid-19 due to disinformation.

She told Times Radio: “I think my main concern as a jobbing general practitioner is looking at the number of people in my own practice who’ve either had no jabs or only one jab.

“And that’s my concern, speaking as a GP, is that people who had them maybe in March or April this year and they’ve clearly not had their second jab.

“And these people are effectively going to be unvaccinated going through the winter period, and I’m very worried about these people.

“I personally send a lot of text messages to my patients asking them to make contact with me so we can talk through this, whether they’re worried, whether they’ve had side effects, whether they feel that one jab is enough for them.

“So there’s a lot of disinformation out there and when I do finally talk to some of these people, they think they’ve got allergies or contraindications in some way, medication they’re on, so often they’re telling me things about why they can’t have them, and I’m looking at their medical records and I know that’s not the case.

“So there’s a lot of disinformation out there that people are making reasons why they can’t be fully vaccinated, and that’s tragic because actually a half-vaccinated person is a non-vaccinated person and therefore all that energy and that vaccine is essentially going to go to waste this winter.”