August is a bigmonth for Netflix users with an array of new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming platform.
There are so many streaming services available these days, thanks to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Now TV, we are spoiled for choice when it comes to TV series and films to watch.
And even as lockdown restrictions ease, many of us love nothing more than sitting in front of the TV to binge watch our favourite shows.
Thankfully, Netflix has us covered. The streaming giant has released a whole host of new shows and movies for August, with more still to come throughout the month.
What’s more is there’s new seasons of some of the best Netflix original shows being released in the coming days.
Here is the list of new Netflix releases this week including TV shows, Netflix originals, films and documentaries.
Here is the full list (N* = Netflix Original):
New content coming to netflix this week
August 16
- American Girl: Lea to the Rescue (2016) – Nadia Tass directs this family adventure movie about a young girl heading deep into the Brazillian rainforest.
- Bride of Chucky (1998) – Horror comedy directed by Ronny Yu.
- Mr. Peabody and Sherman (2014) – Dreamworks animated movie about a time-traveling canine and his adopted son.
- The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) – The Lego figurines are back for a delightful sequel that features the voices of Will Arnett, Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks.
August 17
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Season 5) – Another batch of episodes where you spend time with the Kardashians. Or don’t as we’d advise.
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 5) – Reality series that makes you question life itself.
- Toot-Toot Cory Carson (Season 5) N – Kids animated series.
- Untold: Deal with the Devil (2021) N – Sports documentary about the boxer, Christy Martin.
August 18
- Black Island (2021) N – Polish thriller.
- Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (2021) N – British documentary on Dennis Nilsen who narrates via audiotapes his horrific crimes throughout the years.
- Out of my League / Sul più bello (2020) N – Italian rom-com.
- The Defeated (Season 1) N – Set in 1946 Berlin, this series sees an American cop living in the city which is being engulfed by crime.
- Diaries of an Exchange Student / Diários de Intercâmbio (2020) N – Brazillian rom-com.
August 20
- The Chair (Season 1) N – Sandra Oh stars as Ji-Yoon Kim, the Chair of an English department at a prestigious university.
- The Loud House Movie (2021) N – Animated comedy movie sequel to the popular Nickelodeon series.
- Sweet Girl (2021) N – Action-thriller starring Jason Mamoa as a vengeful widower who has vowed to take his revenge upon those responsible for the death of his wife, while also trying to protect his daughter.
There will also be a lot of content leaving the platform this week as Netflix announced more than 70 TV shows and movies will be scrapped in August.
Movies being removed from Netflix this week:
16 August
- Bird on a Wire
- Casino Tycoon 2
- Disciples Of The 36th Chamber
- Five Elements Ninjas
- Legendary Weapons of China
- Lifeline
- Look Out, Officer
- Love on Delivery
- Loving You
- Mahjong Heroes
- Martial Arts of Shaolin
- Mr Virgin
- My Schoolmate, the Barbarian
- O Brother, Where Art Thou?
- Opium and the Kung Fu Master
- Painted Faces
- Prince Charming
- Return To The 36th Chamber
- Shark Busters
- Sword Masters: Two Champions of Shaolin
- The Bare-Footed Kid
- The Mad Monk
- The Young Vagabond
17 August
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- The Meg
- Monos
18 August
- Alejandro Sanz: What I Was Is What I Am
19 August
- What to Expect When You’re Expecting
20 August
- Anastasia
- Inconceivable
- Santa in Training
- 21 August
- Hati Perempuan
- KL Zombi
- Rembat
22 August
- That Awkward Moment
