Strictly Come Dancing is back for another series and with it a live studio audience again.
The BBC show had to go ahead without the audience last year due to the coronavirus pandemic but for 2021 it's back - and you can be in it.
The live studio audience will have a front row seat to the 19th series hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, with a star-studded line-up including McFly's Tom Fletcher, Dragon's Den star Sara Davies and Olumpian Adam Peaty.
As in previous years there is a random draw for tickets to make the allocation as fair as possible and you can apply now.
Due to Covid guidelines there will be limited space so tickets will be allocated to groups of four at cabaret tales and in balcony seating.
Anyone who is successful will be guaranteed admission but only to their chosen date and tickets cannot be transferred to another date or a person who's not named on the ticket.
The live shows are filmed on Saturday evenings at Elstree Film and Television Studios in Hertfordshire.
Registration is open until 10pm on Wednesday 25 August, 2021.
To apply for tickets, head over to the BBC website and fill out the application.
Full list of Strictly Come Dancing live show dates
September 22, 2021
September 25, 2021
October 2, 2021
October 9, 2021
October 16, 2021
October 23, 2021
October 30, 2021
November 6, 2021
November 13, 2021
November 20, 2021
November 27, 2021
December 4, 2021
December 11, 2021
December 18, 2021
