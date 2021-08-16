The Scottish Government has recorded 1,567 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths in the past 24 hours.
Of the 17,354 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 9.6% were positive.
39 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 337 in hospital.
4,058,482 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,467,817 have received their second dose
Yesterday, 1,498 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Scotland.
It was reported today that Scottish adults who are living with physical or mental health conditions are significantly more anxious about the easing of coronavirus restrictions
In a survey of more than 2,000 people, the Mental Health Foundation found around 61 per cent of those who had long-term physical or mental health problems were “fairly” or “very” anxious about the easing of restrictions.
